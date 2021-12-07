Yemen
Yemen: Statement by the Spokesperson on the latest escalation and cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Yemen conflict is seeing yet another worrying military escalation. The European Union condemns the recurrent cross-border attacks by Houthi forces on Saudi Arabia, most recently with a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh on Monday. The ongoing fighting must stop, notably attacks that put at risk lives of civilians and critical infrastructure providing a lifeline to the people in the country.
The EU urges all parties to support the UN-led peace process in Yemen aiming to achieve a comprehensive political agreement.
Peter STANO
Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Elisa CASTILLO NIETO
Press Officer for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
