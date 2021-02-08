Yemen: Statement by the Spokesperson on latest attacks by Ansar Allah

The EU is concerned about reports of renewed attacks carried out by Ansar Allah in the Marib and Al-Jawf Governorates, as well as repeated attempts of cross-border attacks on the territory of Saudi Arabia.

Renewed military action and offensives in Ma’arib governorate at this particular time seriously undermine ongoing efforts by UN Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, as well as the overall efforts of the international community to bring the war in Yemen to an end.

The EU actively supports these efforts and reiterates the urgency of reaching an inclusive political settlement for the whole of Yemen, as was also underlined by Ambassadors of the EU and its Member States on the occasion of their visit to Aden on 6 and 7 February.

The EU welcomes the new US Administration’s review of its Yemen policy and remains firm in its shared conviction that there is no military solution to the war.