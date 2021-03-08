Yemen: Statement by the Spokesperson on escalating attacks

The European Union condemns the latest missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by Ansar Allah, and is following closely with concern Coalition attacks on Sana’a.

Attacks against civilians are unacceptable. The European Union urges all parties to the conflict in Yemen to agree on a ceasefire without delay. Recent efforts of the International Community to establish a conducive momentum towards a political resolution of the conflict must not be undermined.

The European Union continues to support and work with the UN Special Envoy towards reaching a political solution, reviving the crippled Yemeni economy and providing assistance for the Yemeni people, who are suffering from the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.