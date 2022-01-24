Yemen: Statement by EU Commissioner Janez Lenarčič calling to end indiscriminate killing of civilians

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, has issued the following statement:

“In the past weeks, the international community has been witnessing with great concern a rapid intensification of hostilities in Yemen and the region, resulting in the indiscriminate killings of civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure.

I particularly deplore the attacks on the UAE’s soil claimed by Ansar Allah on 17 January and the ensuing retaliatory airstrikes by the Saudi-led Coalition’s in Sana’a, Hodeida and Sa’dha, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties, including women, children and migrants.

Nothing can justify the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, nor indiscriminate attacks. I call on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects and to adhere to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens further, I renew my call to all parties to the conflict to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian supplies and personnel to all people in need in all affected governorates. The EU remains committed to supporting the Yemeni people with life-saving humanitarian assistance.”