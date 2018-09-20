Yemen: Statement on crisis in Hodeida

Action Against Hunger, along with other international organizations working in Yemen, is extremely concerned by the latest advances of pro-government forces in and around Hodeida and the consequent cutting off of routes to the North and East of the country. Already, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Hodeida governorate, and this latest attack will likely result in a new wave of displacement as people flee fearing the conflict.

At the same time, the likely closure of the port of Hodeida as a result of this new phase of the conflict will have a devastating effect upon the rest of the country. Yemen produces just 20 percent of the food needed to feed its population, and is highly dependent on imports. More than 60 percent of the country’s imports come through the port of Hodeida. Cutting off the port would increase those in need by hundreds of thousands and further weaken the 17.8 million people already in acute need of humanitarian assistance in Yemen.

Action Against Hunger strongly condemns all attacks in Yemen that result in civilian casualties and reminds all parties of their responsibilities with respect to International Humanitarian Law. Action Against Hunger urges all parties to urgently put a ceasefire in place, to stop the fighting in and around Hodeida, and to restart dialogue with the United Nation Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

ACTION AGAINST HUNGER IN YEMEN

Since the start of the devastating conflict, Action Against Hunger has been providing humanitarian assistance to affected populations across Yemen. Despite difficult access, our teams reached more than 600,000 beneficiaries in 2017. Our nutrition and health programs provide support for acutely malnourished children under five and their mothers; food security and livelihoods programs through the direct distribution of food or money and/or food coupons; and water, sanitation and hygiene programs including promotion and distribution of kits, and rehabilitation of water points and latrines. We have trained health workers and treated nearly 30,000 suspected cases of cholera at Action Against Hunger-supported hospital nearHodeidah.

Action Against Hunger is a global humanitarian organization that takes decisive action against the causes and effects of hunger. We save the lives of malnourished children. We ensure everyone can access clean water, food, training and healthcare. We enable entire communities to be free from hunger.