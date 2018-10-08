Yemen: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Fuel Provision Services - October 2018

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the fuel services provided by WFP, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in the Republic of Yemen may access these services through the Logistics Cluster, and the conditions under which these services are to be provided.

The objective of these services is to enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population. These services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option in case other service providers are not available.

These services are planned to be available until 31 December 2018, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this date in part or in full, for any of the following reasons: