Yemen: SRSG for Children and Armed Conflict Welcomed the Handover of Children Deprived of Liberty to Civilian Actors

New York, 29 January 2020 – The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, welcomed the release and handover by the Houthis of 64 children deprived of liberty from detention centers to civilian actors in Yemen.

The Special Representative added that the UN welcomes efforts by all parties to conflict to end and prevent grave violations against children, including through the development and implementation of action plans that include concrete measures to end and prevent grave violations.

She further called on the inclusion of child protection provisions in the ongoing peace process and negotiations for a sustainable peace in Yemen. “Child Protection issues are an important and strategic component of peace processes. Addressing grave violations against children is essential to ensure that future generations are not left behind and that the needs of children are properly addressed before, during and after conflict”, said SRSG Gamba.

She also reiterated the availability of the United Nations to support all parties in Yemen to implement measures to strengthen the protection of children affected by the armed conflict.

Parties to conflict in Yemen listed in the 2019 Secretary-General Report on Children and Armed Conflict

List A – parties that have not put in place measures during the reporting period to improve the protection of children

Houthis (Recruitment and Use; Killing and Maiming; Attacks on Schools and Hospitals) Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula/Ansar al-Sharia (Recruitment and Use) Pro-government militias, including the Salafists and popular committees (Recruitment and Use) Security Belt Forces (Recruitment and Use)

List B – parties that have put in place measures during the reporting period aimed at improving the protection of children

Government forces, including the Yemeni Armed Forces (Recruitment and Use) Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen (Killing and Maiming)

