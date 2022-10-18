Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 72 - May 2022 [EN/AR]

In This Edition

Governance and Institutional Recovery Priorities

Human Capital Recovery Priorities

Reconstruction of the Infrastructure (Physical Capital Recovery Priorities)

Economic Recovery Key Drivers

Introduction

Economic recovery, reconstruction and sustainable development has been an important and indispensable process, especially in the cusp of severe economic conditions, the challenges posed by the crisis and extremely complicated and difficult contexts that the country have been through over the past eight years, where significant development and economic gains have been reversed as the war and conflict held back the development drive in its entirety. Consequently, the future focus on economic recovery and promoting its resilience, reconstructing the social and economic infrastructure affected by the war and conflict remain a top priority so to be able to re-engineer the economic and national institutions based on the principles of good governance.

Although humanitarian needs remain vital to Yemen in these hard times, but achieving greater economic recovery to stand to future shocks cannot be accomplished without long-term planning and integrated development initiatives, which requires levelling the playing field for a better future by linking between humanitarian action, development and peace in all interventions, together with assistance to build a stronger and more sustainable future for Yemen.

Rebuilding the economy, reconstruction and empowering people to achieve sensible livelihoods is a basic first step towards recovering and rebuilding the state and society, and that promoting the correlation between humanitarian action, development and peace in all interventions as part of a long-term sustainable framework where direct, rapid and sustainable development investment is guaranteed.

Given the importance of economic recovery, reconstruction and peace-building, this issue of YSEU Bulletin will address four key themes including: priority institutional development, governance and peace building, the reconstruction process/the physical capital (rebuilding the infrastructure), the human and social capital (education and health sectors’ recovery) as the basic support elements for economic recovery, which represent drivers of growth and development (agricultural investment, oil and gas, private sector and financial inclusion). It worth to be mentioned here that the following YSEU Bulletin will, therefore, be a complementary to this issue, and is going to address in detail the financing of development in all its aspects.