Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 70 - March 2022 [EN/AR]

In This Edition

Importance of Technical Education and Vocational Training in Development

The Current Situation of Technical Education and Vocational Training in Yemen

Role of the Private Sector in Promoting TEVT

TEVT and Labor Market Needs

Impact of the War and Conflict on the TEVT Sector

Main Challenges and Priority Solutions

An Overview of Experiences and Lessons Learned from Other Countries

Introduction

There is a well-established belief that investment in human is ultimate goal and means for advancing civilizations in society. In addition, technical education and vocational training is important in that it plays pivotal role in the socioeconomic life, as one of the main instruments in the formation of human capital, with a significant impact on operation and unemployment variables, as well as individual income and living standards of the citizens, in addition to the overall social and economic development programs.

Technical education and vocational training seeks to provide education and training opportunities and equip all groups of society with the necessary technical and professional skills, continue education and gain skills for employment or exercise income – generating activities, in addition to providing the local and regional labor markets with qualified and experienced staff which are engines for production and economic promotion. Overall, TEVT increases productivity, self – realization, self – confidence, and stimulating workers and empower them to research develop and increase their chances for use and promotion, which thereby generates more jobs and reduce unemployment.

This requires building a strong partnership with the private sector would ensure outputs directly contributing to the promotion of economic growth and development that fit well into the labour market needs, and reduce high unemployment.

Despite reluctance by some Yemeni families to send their children to TEVT, yet this type of education has received a lot of attention by the state, including the drafting of national TEVT strategies. However, the social, political and economic changes that Yemen has been passing through over the past ten years have affected the reformation of social groups in Yemen, especially in the cities, where the role and size of unorganized (marginal) economic sectors within the economic and social structure, particularly the business sector, has increased qualitatively and quantitatively and in terms of mutual influence. The informal sector has been developing in an accelerated pace in the past years due to the lack of effective economic policies and absent government strategic vision for economic and social development, including TEVT strategies, not to mention the repercussions of the conflict and war.

Therefore, this issue highlights the significance of technical education and vocational training for development in general and labor market in general, as well as the status quo of this sector in Yemen rate now shows a huge estimated losses sustained by this sector (material and human), due to the conflict and war. Finally, it addresses some labor market aspects vis-à-vis TEVT while it highlights the challenges and priorities for improvement.