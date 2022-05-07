Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 68 - January 2022 [EN/AR]

In This Edition

l General Framework of Internal Displacement

ll The Reality of Internal Displacements in Yemen

lll The Humanitarian and Social Conditions of IDPs

lV The Economic Conditions of IDPs

V International Response and Support to IDPs in Yemen

Vl Major Challenges and Solutions

Introduction

In many countries, including Yemen, displacement crises are currently triggered by multiple; yet interrelated factors, including wars, conflicts, climate changes, as well as political unrest. Displacement in Yemen is not only a consequence of the conditions unfolded in the country since 2014 and the subsequent conflict and war. Displacement as a humanitarian crisis hasn’t appeared only during this period, but it dates back before this date as a result of the political instability that Yemen has experienced over the past decades, in addition to natural disasters, including floods and torrential rains, which forced a significant portion of the population to displace involuntarily. A lot of internally displaced persons (IDPs), already displaced, found themselves forced to displace, as torrential rains swept away their shelters, thereby exacerbating their vulnerabilities, including loss of livelihoods and limited access to assistance. With over 4.2 million internally displaced person in 2021; remains the fourth largest IDP crisis in the world. in Yemen so far, Therefore, it is imperative to explore the socio-economic situation for this segment as they face hardships accessing basic services, loss of income sources and the almost ultimate reliance on humanitarian assistance, let alone the difficulty integrating them into host communities to reach durable solutions and improve their economic situation.

IDPs suffer also from the displacement and forced deportation as a consequence of the ongoing war and conflict, which affects the stabilization of the civilian population and directly impacts women and children, including their right to education, health and well-being. Many areas of Yemen are witnessing huge displacement waves due to the war and conflict, and inability to protect civilians living close to the hot lines. On the other hand, there were some optional displacement waves fueled by the feeling of being unsafe and lack of security to safer places.

Thus, this issue of the YSEU Bulletin sheds light on the overall situation of IDPs and their movement during disasters and conflicts. It meanwhile explores their socioeconomic situation and the humanitarian support they receive, including challenges they face and solutions and/or procedures to address their crises.

In conclusion, we want to emphasize the need to obtain data, particularly about IDPs, from national sources.