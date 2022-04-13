Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 67 - December 2021 [EN/AR]

In This Edition

I: Livelihoods support concept and livelihood programs

II: Status quo of livelihoods support programs

III: Livelihoods support promotion approaches

IV: Livelihoods projects and programs designed for women

V: Overall evaluation

VI: Proposals and recommendations

VII: Illustrative annex

The Editorial

People worldwide share a common objective to find out different means and sources to survive and generate income so they can meet their current needs and secure future livelihoods. However, they are often faced with several shocks and threats such as natural disasters, economic or political crises that disrupt the assets and resources for normal livelihoods activities, by destroying them or changing the access to them and their use. Situations as such will make difficult for affected people to generate income and operate their assets, which sometimes erode the ability to access basic food and or services, especially people who are vulnerable and unable to cope with shocks.

Supporting livelihoods becomes specifically important for people affected by large-scale disasters and long-standing conflicts and wars, as in the case of Yemen. Protracted conflicts not only cause serious loss of life and property but it often takes away or threatens the livelihoods and futures of those who have survived. For a large number of households, short-term economic and social vulnerability will be increased and their ability to cope with future shocks may also be eroded. When livelihoods are sustainable, vulnerable people can better cope with and recover from stresses and shocks.

Efforts pertaining to livelihood support programs in Yemen have come up with a set of projects approved by the Yemeni government and are implemented through a number of national institutions, as well as international relief and development organizations, with an overall objective of mitigating shocks and restoring livelihoods within communities affected by conflict, war, crises and disasters.

Hence, this issue of the YSEU Bulletin seeks to highlight the conceptual dimension and importance of livelihoods, while analyzing and evaluating Yemen's experience in implementing livelihood programs from the national perspective, including lessons learned, ways to improve and address the challenges ahead.