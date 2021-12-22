Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 62 - July 2021 [EN/AR]

The Editorial

Environment protection and sustainability remains a top priority to ensure ecological and human balance on planet earth. It is, therefore, imperative to take actions including: 1) share knowledge and raise awareness over environmental issues, 2) promote the sense of common responsibility as to environment conservation, 3) adopt relevant policies and strategies, 4) leverage ecological culture to protect the environment and 5) reduce pollution and rationalize the use of natural resources to avoid the potential impacts of climate change resulting from irresponsible human consumption, in a manner that balances on sustainable development, conservation of natural resources. The recurrent natural disasters and torrential rains caused by climatic change and high temperatures resulting from human activity are all factors that have exacerbated the ecological degradation globally and in the Arab region, including Yemen, which is among the most vulnerable to climate change related effects such as hurricanes, land erosion, desertification and water scarcity in recent times. Yemen ranks 13th as the most vulnerable country to climate change, in particular via drought and extreme flooding1 .

Climate change poses extra threat to the already difficult humanitarian situation in Yemen, including socio-economic deterioration. Moreover, natural disasters and torrential rains, and recently cyclones, cause more causalities and deaths and subsequently increase epidemics, diseases and agricultural pests and degradation of cultivated lands. This would certainly affect the economies and livelihoods of too many families, especially farmer HHs in rural areas. This issue of the YSEU Bulletin highlights the importance of Yemen’s ecosystem, fauna and flora diversity, the drivers of environmental degradation over the years, as well as the socio-economic impact of climatic change. It also furnishes a set of proposed solutions and remedies to preserve the ecosystem and mitigate the effects of climate change towards environmental sustainability