Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 60 - May 2021 [EN/AR]

The Editorial

Considering the difficulties that Yemen is going through compounded with economic collapse, ODA, regional and international support of all types (cash, in-kind and technical) and forms (humanitarian, development or service) is becoming increasingly critical. It save lives and contributes to mitigating the impact of the sever humanitarian crisis that ravaged 80% of the country’s population, and pushed a significant portion to the brink of destitution and poverty, while others found themselves homeless and heading towards the unknown, without even basic needs for survival, food, clothing medicine compounded with dangers in just about everything.

On the other hand, ODA channeled towards economic recovery and development has become no less important than humanitarian support, and perhaps more of a priority. It spares the economy further deterioration and collapse, and protects it against contraction and recession that engulfed all elements and sectors of the economy. The economy has drained its limited savings to cover the basic commodities. In addition, the development and investment programs were also disrupted, amid remarkable capital flight abroad in search of safe havens, in an attempt to avert further erosion of its value due to devaluation of the local currency which lost 200% of its since 2014. In addition, the national economy has lost over 50% of its GDP, while development gains have declined and hundreds of thousands have been lost their jobs. Moreover, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact in the various aspects of economic activity, further compromising the development perceptions and indicators, not to mention damaged infrastructure and collapse of basic services, especially electricity, water, health, education and other services, due to the war and conflict.

Though critical, external funding took a dive and declined remarkably amid intensifying economic and humanitarian crises in Yemen, which caused some humanitarian programs and development interventions to suspend operations, thereby deepening the crisis. This issue looks at and analyzes new angles and dimensions of the ODA other than those covered in YSEU 50. It focuses on evaluating the effectiveness of humanitarian and development aid, broadly analyzes the challenges and difficulties laying ahead, including future directions to raise the effectiveness of aid and ways to shift towards recovery, development and peace building projects.