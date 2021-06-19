Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 58 - March 2021 [EN/AR]

The Editorial

The transport sector with its various branches; road, sea and air is considered the main artery connecting the different cities, urban and rural areas, as well as population settlements. At the local level, it connects markets, productions sites, and export ports to the locomotive of economy and development in terms of production, consumption and trading. At the regional and international level, it links the country to the rest of the world, including foreign financial markets, shopping, trade movement, investment flows, supply chains movement and ideas, all while roaming the world's stations and its various parts using conventional and modern means of transportation and communication. The technological and informational revolution has helped bring distances closer, reduce costs, shorten time and eliminate barriers and geography, turning the world into one market in which all the obstacles to virtual transmission and access difficulties have been dissolved.

Logistics in transport are among the key issues adversely affecting the economy's development and overshadowing the people’s education, health, livelihood and – more significantly – mobility. Logistical services in transport are also among the most important factors supporting and affecting economic activities, production movement, accessibility and obtaining the various materials, goods and services.

This issue of the YSEU Bulletin uncovers the transport profile in Yemen and highlights this topic through analysis, evaluation, forward-looking and review of the most prominent recent developments and ramifications that Yemen has witnessed, especially the repercussions sustained by the transport sector and the logistical services it provides as a consequence of the war and conflict vis-a-vis across the economic, social and humanitarian spheres.