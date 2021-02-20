Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 54 - November 2020 [EN/AR]

Editorial

In September 2015, the United Nations launched the Sustainable Development Agenda (SDGs) consisting of 17 goals and 169 targets that seek to balance sustainable development across the economic, social and ecological dimensions. It serves as an action plan for people, the planet, prosperity and peace. All countries around the world have committed themselves to go ahead with the implementation and adoption of this agenda into their national plans, integrating social development, economic growth and environmental protection 1 , to achieve sustainable development goals.

Then, action plans, policies and initiatives were soon put in place to advance the implementation of SDGs and objectives as part of partnerships involving government institutions, the private sector, civil society and local communities, including developing statistical capacities to generate indicators to monitor progress in achieving sustainable development goals. With respect to achieving sustainable development goals in Yemen, the country spares no effort as to integrating SDGs into its development plans, reconstruction and economic recovery programs, whether directly or indirectly, based on the available resources. Yet, a set of difficulties and challenges have exacerbated in an unprecedented way since 2014, thus, impeding major progress as to achieving these SDGs, especially in light of the humble success made in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) 2000-2015, which represented a fundamental lever for the transition to SDGs Agenda 2030.

During the early years of launching the SDGs agenda, with countries around the world preparing for the launch of this new transformative path, Yemen entered into the cycle of war and conflict, resulting in large-scale infrastructural destruction and split of institutional structures, and thus holding back the development path towards SDGs. This is translated into comprehensive deterioration across all the economic, social and human development indicators, as well as exacerbated humanitarian crisis and poor living conditions for the bulk of population.

This YSEU bulletin ( both Part 1 and 2) intends to analyze and review the relevant goals and indicators for Yemen, identify development gaps, analyze the challenges and formulate the appropriate solutions and remedies using a robust methodology, which combines traditional and integrated approaches that balance the three dimensions of sustainable development at all levels. In addition, supportive national indicators have been used to come up with a clear picture of the goal trends and guide the situation in Yemen. The bulletin also provides important data and a tool for policy makers to use in setting goals, formulating policies, and monitoring progress. Since many goals involve multiple social, economic and environmental dimensions they, nevertheless, intersect with each other, these goals have been divided according to their dimension for easy presentation of general and direct objectives. This issue of the YSEU bulletin deals addresses goals with economic and ecological dimensions and complemented by two annexes. Annex 1 covers the time span from 2014 to 2019, including many indicators whose data are available, while the other sheds light on indicators whose data are not available so far and , hence, require further attention in the coming period as part of planning, policy-making and setting the relevant procedures, as well as for statistical monitoring and evaluation purposes.