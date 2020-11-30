Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 52 - September 2020 [EN/AR]

Yemen in International Reports and Indexes

In this edition:

I: Social Reports and Indicators

II: Humanitarian Reports and Indicators

III: Economic Reports and Indicators

IV: Other Selected Indicators

V: Recommendations

Annex

Editorial

There exist several international institutions and research centers that closely track major developments across countries and states and their ranking across the social, humanitarian, economic and institutional indicators, including relevant reporting, through which countries learn about their overall performance and improvement level or decline at the macro and micro level over time, or in conjunction with other countries regionally and globally. It also allows measuring the uptrend or downtrend across the international ranking scale to motivate countries to adopt deep and broad policies and reforms in order to improve their performance or obviate their mistakes.

These reports are important in that they help us understand the effectiveness of policies and reform programs implemented by the governments, including successes and failures. In addition, they guide states as to what reforms they need to implement or policies/programs that would strengthen the state’s positions at all levels, especially with regard to business environment, economic freedom, investment promotion, economic growth and better private sector activity, which is translated in steady progress and overall development of the society. As for the institutional side and good governance, it focuses on a list of indexes that promote the effectiveness of institutions, the fight against corruption, integrity, accountability. On the political arena, it provides a model for a strong state based on institutions, respect for the law, broadening the circle of political participation, democracy, respect for rights and freedoms, as well as the model of soft state that erodes its capabilities and tends to be fragile and partly failed state in fulfilling its functions needed to ensure stability, protection, development, growth and prosperity.

It goes without saying that these reports use relatively different methodologies and derive their data and information from multiple local and external sources, some of which may not be of high reliability due may be to different methods used for monitoring, analysis and evaluation, which requires dealing with them with a high degree of understanding and caution and using them to fit the situation that the country is going through.

Accordingly, this YSEU issue makes reference to a number of key practical international reports, which give us a comprehensive overview as to how the international community views Yemen, developments in the country and problems faced, in addition to proposed solutions to improve Yemen’s position in these reports and indicators. We hope that this will contribute to correcting the pace, rationalizing visions, and assisting policy and decision makers and stakeholders from government institutions, the private sector, civil society and development partners in general.

It should be noted, however, that this Bulletin has classified reports and indices into four categories or broader groups for easy presentation, namely: social, humanitarian and economic wise. In the fourth group, selected indicators and reports related innovation, global knowledge skills and technical skills were put together, noting that some of these reports and indicators belong to more than one category or group. To maximize benefit, we enclose with this issue an annex including a comparison between some countries and Yemen as furnished in many of these international reports and indicators.