Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 49 - June, 2020 [EN/AR]

Introduction

Social protection becomes of paramount importance during pandemics, including the current coronavirus crisis because their consequences overshadow the various social perceptions i.e. livelihood and humanitarian dimensions. Decent life is an existential and inherent right bestowed to humans who deserve to be protected adequately as civilization makers/developers and consumers of what the planet tolerates. As the coronavirus pandemic spirals put of control, social protection is widely seen as the preferred sanctuary and the most effective means by which countries manage to address protection and security issues, mainly the groups most affected by the pandemic, as well as other routine beneficiaries. To realize that, appropriate financial resources for planned social interventions and economic stimulus packages have to be allocated to prevent the economy from slipping into deep recession.

This issue of the YSEU Bulletin comes as a follow up to the previous one. It highlights developments pertaining to Covid-19 at the global and national levels, including the role assumed by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MoPIC) in mobilizing support by donors and international organizations and how to channel their interventions and responses towards strengthening the capacity of relevant national institutions to better respond to the growing social protection needs, on the one hand, and provide direct support to the poor and the most affected groups on the other. It also underlines the role by international donors and agencies as part of social protection programs and response measures to combat Covid-19 crisis and the need to link them to relevant programs.

It also provides an evaluation of the extent to which efforts and interventions introduced by the social protection system are affective and how capable they are in containing further spread of the pandemic. This implies priorities and solutions designed to empower social protection programs to be more resilient and capable of facing the Covid-19 pandemic in particular, and the broader humanitarian crisis in Yemen in general. In doing so, the social protection system and national institutions would grow stronger and capable of responding to potential crises in the future.