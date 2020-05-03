Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 46 - January 2020 [EN/AR]

Introduction

Yemen has witnessed a series of oil crises in recent years, resulting in significant economic and social shocks and deteriorating food security and living conditions. In fact, all oil derivatives (diesel, petrol and domestic gas) have been hit frequently and simultaneously, entailing many other economic; social and humanitarian crises, including widespread poverty and unemployment; high prices and difficult access to basic services such as (water, health and education). This has placed heavy burden on vulnerable groups such as women and children and put further pressure on food insecurity.

To forestall the domino effect of the skyrocketing prices of oil derivatives, this YSEU Issue provides an in-depth analysis of this crisis, during the period 2015-2019 -, to develop a package of interventions and remedies to secure the needs of the local market of oil derivatives and prevent the emergence of black markets therefor. Besides, these interventions aim to set the wheels of the oil sector back in motion to promote economic recovery and development.