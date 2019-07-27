Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 43 - May 2019 [EN/AR]

introduction

Yemen is facing complex socio-economic and humanitarian crises including lack of access to basic social services such as safe water, health and education. Yemen’s health care system still remains extremely overstretched, with approximately 49% of health facilities either partially functional or non-functional. Cholera epidemic surged once again during March and April 2019. In water sector, 55% of the population in 197 districts have been left without access to improved water sources. As a result, women and children often assume responsibility for fetching water even from long distances.

With regard to public education sector, nearly 4.7 million children, i.e. 81% of the students, are in need of assistance to ensure the continuity of their education.

Nearly 2 million children, representing more than a quarter of all children of school age, are now out of school.

The main factors that undermine the performance of the basic social services sectors include irregularly paid or unpaid salaries of state’s employees, lack of fund to cover the operating expenses and the physical damage caused to basic social services facilities.

Despite the gravity of the situation in the country, the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen (HRP) has only received $1.17 billion until 20th June 2019, representing 27.9% of HRP’s funding requirements.

Meanwhile, the overall funding available for basic social services sectors has covered only 27.4% of the total funding requirements for these sector. Without mobilizing more support, millions of Yemenis will continue to be exposed to the risks and consequences of the tragic humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the country.