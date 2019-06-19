19 Jun 2019

Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 42 - April 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from Government of Yemen
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Download PDF (2.23 MB)English version
Download PDF (2.24 MB)Arabic version

Introduction

On the special occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, we would like to extend our warmest wishes and congratulations to the readership of the YSEU Issues and all people of the Arab and Islamic nations. May this occasion brings peace, security and stability throughout Yemen.

This Issue highlights food security, as one of the most important humanitarian priorities related to human life, health, productivity and well-being. Food insecurity and malnutrition is a chronic problem in Yemen, but today it has become a critical threat endangering the lives of millions of Yemenis, as 1 in every 2 people are severely food insecure. For the first time, 63,500 people have been classified as IPC phase 5 (disaster), despite the presence of humanitarian food assistance (HFA).

Without the mitigating effects of HFA, nearly 7 in every 10 Yemenis would become severely food insecure, with a rise in the number of people in IPC disaster phase to approximately a quarter of a million people. On the other hand, about 360,000 children facing severe acute malnutrition . These high and critical figures placed Yemen on top of the global food crises map in 2018. Several factors have led to this situation, mainly the repercussions of conflict, economic crises, and climate change.

Despite the miserable situation, 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) has received only 20% of the funding requirements until 14 May 2019. While food security and malnutrition clusters received only 20.7% and 2.7% of their funding requirements respectively during the same period(4). Without the flow of the required assistance, millions of Yemenis will be at risk of malnutrition and deprivation.

