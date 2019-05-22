Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 41 - March, 2019 [EN/AR]

Introduction

International reports have become very important to governments worldwide and are widely covered by local and international public opinion. The indicators highlighted by these reports serve as global measurement tools for comparing and assessing economic, social and institutional conditions in countries and regions of the world. They also guide local and international donors and entrepreneurs in resource allocation and decision-making in finance and investment.

In this regard, the issue highlights Yemen’s situation in a package of important international reports related to human development, hunger, good governance, corruption control, fragile states, global peace and happiness. In general, Yemen was placed at the bottom of these reports. There are some rankings that no country wants to lead but unfortunately Yemen came on top of the 2019 Fragile States Index (FSI). Only three countries worldwide ranked on top of the FSI since the release of the FSI.

The conflicts that are currently plaguing Yemen don’t only threaten human security, but also undermine development achievements of decades. Yemen’s rank significantly descended into the bottom three countries in the Global Hunger Index and fall back to about 16 years in the HDI.

There is no doubt that these ranks are upsetting for every Yemeni and ring the alarm bells that it’s enough.

It is time for Yemen to restore urgent and sustainable peace, to heal its bleeding wounds and to make use of its lost energies, allowing it to have an advanced place among other nations.