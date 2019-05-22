22 May 2019

Yemen Socio-Economic Update, Issue 41 - March, 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from Government of Yemen
Published on 31 Mar 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.51 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.55 MB)Arabic version

Introduction

International reports have become very important to governments worldwide and are widely covered by local and international public opinion. The indicators highlighted by these reports serve as global measurement tools for comparing and assessing economic, social and institutional conditions in countries and regions of the world. They also guide local and international donors and entrepreneurs in resource allocation and decision-making in finance and investment.

In this regard, the issue highlights Yemen’s situation in a package of important international reports related to human development, hunger, good governance, corruption control, fragile states, global peace and happiness. In general, Yemen was placed at the bottom of these reports. There are some rankings that no country wants to lead but unfortunately Yemen came on top of the 2019 Fragile States Index (FSI). Only three countries worldwide ranked on top of the FSI since the release of the FSI.

The conflicts that are currently plaguing Yemen don’t only threaten human security, but also undermine development achievements of decades. Yemen’s rank significantly descended into the bottom three countries in the Global Hunger Index and fall back to about 16 years in the HDI.
There is no doubt that these ranks are upsetting for every Yemeni and ring the alarm bells that it’s enough.

It is time for Yemen to restore urgent and sustainable peace, to heal its bleeding wounds and to make use of its lost energies, allowing it to have an advanced place among other nations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.