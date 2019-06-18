Yemen Snapshots: 2015-2019

With the inclusion of data covering Yemen and Saudi Arabia from 2015 into the ACLED dataset, ACLED is now able to track the escalation of the conflict since the start of the Saudi-led coalition intervention in March 2015. What is important to bear in mind, however, is that the conflict already started several months earlier, with the Houthi takeover of the capital Sanaa in September 2014.

1. Total Reported Fatalities

The deadliest year of the war in Yemen has been 2018, especially between April and December 2018, as can be seen in the graph below. This lethality in armed confrontations during that time can be traced back to the deadly Hodeidah offensive by UAE-supported Yemeni forces to reconquer the port of Hodeidah from the Houthi Movement. The Stockholm Ceasefire Agreement contributed to a partial decrease in reported fatalities, although heavy clashes continued in other fronts in Ad Dali, Hajjah, and Taiz during the decrease in heavy battles on the Hodeidah front (ACLED, 20 March 2019).

Throughout the war, reported fatalities (including civilian fatalities) in Taiz governorate were continuously among the highest in the ACLED data, going back to a 4-year long siege laid by Houthi forces. A plethora of different militias with the goal of fighting the Houthis emerged in the third-largest city of Yemen and its surroundings, sometimes with conflicting agendas (ACLED, 7 December 2018). The staggering death toll of 18,419 reported fatalities, among them 2,282 civilian fatalities, makes Taiz governorate by far the most violent governorate throughout the last four years.

Second to Taiz governorate, are Hodeidah governorate — where reported fatalities in the year 2018 increased drastically (due to the Emirate-supported offensive by Yemeni groups), totalling almost 10,000 since 2015 — and Al Jawf governorate — for which ACLED tracks a similar number of reported fatalities. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians and the nature of city combat, however, makes the conflict for civilians in Hodeidah governorate five times as lethal as in Al Jawf, with respectively 1,828 relative to 359 civilian fatalities reported.

Other major hotspots of the conflict in Yemen are Sadah governorate, with consistent fighting along the borders with Saudi Arabia; Sanaa governorate, which surrounds the capital Sanaa; Marib governorate; Hajjah governorate; and Al Bayda governorate. All of these governorates have in common that they include or have included active frontlines between Houthi forces and anti-Houthi forces. Reported fatalities in these governorates range between 6,000 and 7,500 since 2015.

Concerning is the recent skyrocketing rise in reported fatalities in Ad Dali governorate, where the year 2019 already accounts for more than half of the 4,000 reported fatalities since 2015.