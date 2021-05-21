Yemen Snapshot: Ma'rib Governorate Response to Newly Displaced Families (As of 30 April 2021)

Hostilities had escalated in Ma’rib Governorate in the first week of February, leading to the displacement of 2,133 families, mainly from Sirwah District to other locations within the same district and Ma’rib District and Ma’rib City. Most newly displaced people lived in displacement sites and reported being displaced for the third or fourth time. Aid partners continue to respond to the needs of displaced families. As of 30 April , partners provided Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) assistance to 2,588 families, emergency food assistance to 4,813 families in need, and clean water to 1,664 families.