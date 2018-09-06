06 Sep 2018

Yemen Situation Update,15 July - 31 August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (699.89 KB)

Situation Update

• Due to ongoing fighting around Hodeidah and a resulting increase in humanitarian activities targeting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the Logistics Cluster has been tasked with coordinating Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) deliveries to Humanitarian Service Points (HSPs) and Transit Points (TPs) which were established as locations to provide IDPs with relief items.

• The Logistics Cluster is in charge of cargo consolidation at the common warehouse (WFP IRR, UNICEF hygiene kits and UNFPA transit kits into RRM kits) and the coordination of deliveries of the consolidated cargo to RRM partners.

• Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for RRM deliveries for Sana’a hub have been published on the Logistics Cluster website at the following link: logcluster.org/document/yemen-standard-operating-procedures-sops-rrm-deliveries-sanaa-hub-july-2018

