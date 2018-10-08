Yemen Situation Update, September 2018

Situation Update

Due to ongoing fighting around Hodeidah and a resulting increase in humanitarian activities targeting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the Logistics Cluster has been tasked with coordinating Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) deliveries to Humanitarian Service Points (HSPs) and Transit Points (TPs) which were established as locations to provide IDPs with relief items.

The Logistics Cluster is in charge of cargo consolidation at the common warehouse (WFP IRR, UNICEF hygiene kits and UNFPA transit kits into RRM kits) and the coordination of deliveries of the consolidated cargo to RRM implementing partners.

Within the framework of the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), there were significant delays in the dispatch of Phase 9 kits due to deconfliction requests not being granted. All kits in stock have now been moved from the warehouse in Al Marawiah to the warehouse in Bajil and all dispatches will be carried out from there. This should ease dispatches as Bajil warehouse is further away from the frontline.

For Phase 9, all IRRs have been delivered, while the remaining kits (transit and hygiene kits) will be dispatched in the coming days. Once Phase 9 is completed, dispatches for Phase 10 and 11 will be undertaken: for these two phases, UNFPA transit kits are already in Bajil while hygiene kits from UNICEF will arrive in Bajil in the coming days.

From 1 October, OCHA handed over monitoring and supervision of the RRM to UNFPA; the first meeting chaired by UNFPA will be held on Thursday 4 October at the UNFPA office in Sana’a. The Logistics Cluster is only in charge of assembling the RRM kits at the three common warehouses in Hodeidah (Bajil), Sana’a and Aden and of dispatching them to implementing partners in field locations; last mile delivery to beneficiaries is to be carried out by implementing partners.