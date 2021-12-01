Yemen: Situation Update No. 2 - Humanitarian impact of hostilities in Ma’rib Governorate, 1 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 64,450 people (10,742 families) have been displaced in or to Ma’rib Governorate between January and November this year due to hostilities. Of these, more than 45,450 people (7,553 families) have been displaced since September.

Some of the displaced people are fleeing hostilities from settlement sites to safer areas in Ma’rib District.

An estimated 3,500 migrants stranded throughout Ma’rib Governorate are among the people most affected by the conflict.

Aid agencies are delivering life-saving assistance in Ma’rib despite hostilities impeding access and response.

Additional funding is needed to sustain and scale up humanitarian response in Ma’rib for the next three months.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Renewed hostilities since early September have significantly impacted civilians in Ma’rib Governorate and surrounding areas causing massive displacement as well as restricting civilian movement and humanitarian access to people in need. More than 64,450 people (10,742 families) have been displaced in or to Ma’rib Governorate between January and November this year due to hostilities, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Of these, more than two-thirds – 45,450 people (7,553 families) – were displaced since September. Internally Displaced People (IDPs) who sought safety in Ma’rib City and surrounding areas are among the most vulnerable, having already been displaced twice or three times, with most of them arriving in already over-crowded displacement sites with very limited or no access to basic services including water, sanitation and health facilities.

With hostilities surging towards Ma’rib City, the situation continued to worsen in November, forcing IDPs already settled in displacement sites to flee. As of 27 November, more than 16,000 people fled conflict-affected areas to safer places in Ma’rib in November alone, according to IOM. Up to eleven cluster-managed sites were forced to close as IDPs fled mainly to Ma’rib District, the governorate’s remote eastern area where services are limited.

New displacement is exacerbating existing humanitarian needs, drastically increasing the need for shelter, food, essential household items, water and sanitation, education and protection services – particularly for women and children. Diseases such as acute watery diarrhoea (AWD), malaria and upper respiratory tract infections are common among the newly displaced people, heightening the urgent need to scale up WASH and healthcare services in the new displacement sites. The worsening displacement situation in Ma’rib Governorate is taking a heavy toll on host communities and overwhelming existing public infrastructures and services. In addition, among those affected are some 3,500 migrants, who IOM estimates are stranded throughout the governorate. The shifting frontline continues to impede the journeys taken by migrants to reach and depart from Ma’rib on their way to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Migrants close to fighting areas have been at greater risk of detention, forced labour and sexual violence since the recent escalation of conflict.