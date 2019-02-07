Yemen Situation Update, January 2019

1. Air Transport

In January, the new UNHAS aircraft started operating on the Amman - Sana’a - Amman, as well as Amman - Aden - Amman. The February schedule is available at: https://logcluster.org/document/unhas-flight-schedulefebruary-2019

The tentative airlift schedule for 2019 to Aden and Sana’a is available at https://logcluster.org/document/yemenairlifts-tentative-schedule-2019

Thanks to the CERF contribution received at the end of January, the Logistics Cluster is now able to offer cargo airlifts from Djibouti to Aden until end of July 2019. Airlifts are tentatively scheduled once a month and will be free of charge to the user. Airlifts will only be carried out if the minimum payload is 20 mt; however, if the requests exceed 20 mt, more than one airlift per month can be carried out.

In January, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 51 mt / 222 m3 on behalf of MSF, Partnership for Supply Chain Management, PU-Ami, UNOPS, UNFPA and UNICEF.

2. Sea Transport

In January, two voyages were cancelled (139 and 140) as VOS Apollo travelled to Hodeidah to swap with VOS Theia to provide accommodation and emergency passenger transport if needed. Voyages on the Djibouti - Aden route are scheduled to resume on 10 February with VOS Theia.

Overall, 9 mt / 80 m3 was transported in January from Djibouti to Aden, on behalf of WFP and WHO.

For any urgent sea cargo transportation needs to Hodeidah, the Logistics Cluster can arrange dhows from Djibouti on behalf of requesting organisations upon receipt of duly completed Service Request Forms.

Three 20-foot reefer containers are in Djibouti, two of which will be installed on VOS Theia during the first week of February, while the third will be installed on VOS Apollo. Two more reefers are still to be received in Djibouti; one for VOS Apollo and one to set up cold chain storage in Aden.

The tentative VOS Apollo passenger schedule for the first half of 2019 between Djibouti and Aden is available at: https://logcluster.org/document/vos-apollo-passenger-sea-transport-sched...