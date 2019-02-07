Yemen Situation Update, January 2019
1. Air Transport
In January, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 51 mt / 222 m3 on behalf of MSF, Partnership for Supply Chain Management, PU-Ami, UNOPS, UNFPA and UNICEF.
Thanks to the CERF contribution received at the end of January, the Logistics Cluster is now able to offer cargo airlifts from Djibouti to Aden until end of July 2019. Airlifts are tentatively scheduled once a month and will be free of charge to the user. Airlifts will only be carried out if the minimum payload is 20 mt; however, if the requests exceed 20 mt, more than one airlift per month can be carried out.
The tentative airlift schedule for 2019 to Aden and Sana’a is available at https://logcluster.org/document/yemenairlifts-tentative-schedule-2019
In January, the new UNHAS aircraft started operating on the Amman - Sana’a - Amman, as well as Amman - Aden - Amman. The February schedule is available at: https://logcluster.org/document/unhas-flight-schedulefebruary-2019
2. Sea Transport
In January, two voyages were cancelled (139 and 140) as VOS Apollo travelled to Hodeidah to swap with VOS Theia to provide accommodation and emergency passenger transport if needed. Voyages on the Djibouti - Aden route are scheduled to resume on 10 February with VOS Theia.
Overall, 9 mt / 80 m3 was transported in January from Djibouti to Aden, on behalf of WFP and WHO.
For any urgent sea cargo transportation needs to Hodeidah, the Logistics Cluster can arrange dhows from Djibouti on behalf of requesting organisations upon receipt of duly completed Service Request Forms.
Three 20-foot reefer containers are in Djibouti, two of which will be installed on VOS Theia during the first week of February, while the third will be installed on VOS Apollo. Two more reefers are still to be received in Djibouti; one for VOS Apollo and one to set up cold chain storage in Aden.
The tentative VOS Apollo passenger schedule for the first half of 2019 between Djibouti and Aden is available at: https://logcluster.org/document/vos-apollo-passenger-sea-transport-sched...
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for booking vessel accommodation in Hodeidah have been published at: https://logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-yemen-vess...
3. Overland Transport
In January, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the overland transport of 594 mt/ 3,366 m3 of relief items on behalf of ACF, ADRA, DRC, FAO, IMC, MSF, OCHA, UNICEF, UNDSS, UNOPS, UNFPA and WFP.
The Logistics Cluster can obtain security clearances on behalf of humanitarian organisations using the overland transport service facilitated by the cluster however, organisations not using cluster-facilitated transport services need to request clearances directly from the Ministry of Interior.
SOPs on overland transport are available on the cluster website: https://logcluster.org/document/standardoperating-procedures-sops-yemen-...
4. Storage
Current storage capacity is: 5,740 m2 in Aden, 3,640 m2 in Hodeidah, 320 m2 in Bajil and 1,960 m2 in Sana’a.
In January, the Logistics Cluster accepted into storage 661 mt / 4,832 m3 of relief items on behalf of ADRA, MSF,
UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP.
Five MSUs are available for loan to organisations needing storage in additional locations and who are willing to manage the space on behalf of the cluster. Interested organisations must send an official request and sign a loan agreement with WFP. The Logistics Cluster can also facilitate the installation.
An additional 30 MSUs are being procured; 20 are to be installed as a common storage space facilitated by the Logistics Cluster near the warehouse in the Free Zone, and they are expected to arrive in early February. The remaining 10 MSUs will be made available to loan to humanitarian organisations; seven of them are planned to be shipped to Aden with voyage 142 on February 10.
SOPs for storage services are available at: www.logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sopsyemen-road...
5. Fuel
The Logistics Cluster facilitates access to fuel (petrol and diesel) at WFP-managed distribution points around Sana’a, Aden and Hodeidah. Fuel is available to humanitarian organisations on a cost-recovery basis.
In January, the Logistics Cluster distributed 96,734 litres of diesel and 35,578 litres of petrol to 19 organisations.
Four fuel trucks with a total capacity of 80,000 litres (two 30,000 litre trucks and two 10,000 litre trucks) have been placed in Hodeidah; diesel and petrol are being procured so that ad hoc deliveries can be carried out upon request.
The Logistics Cluster is purchasing additional tanks to increase the capacity of the Aden fuel station by 200,000 litres, and to set up a fuel station with a 100,000 litre capacity in Ibb (50,000 litres petrol and 50,000 litres diesel).
Revised SOPs for fuel have been published at the following link: https://logcluster.org/document/standardoperating-procedures-sops-yemen-...
6. Coordination
Cluster coordination meetings were held in Sana’a and Aden on 8 January 2019. Minutes of these meetings are available on the Logistics Cluster website at the following link, both in English and Arabic.
Dates and times of the next coordination meetings will be communicated via the mailing list and the webpage