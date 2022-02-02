Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian impact of hostilities in Ma’rib and Shabwah, 2 February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Fighting in Ma'rib and Shabwah governorates resulted in the displacement of nearly 10,500 people between December and January.

The humanitarian situation in southern Ma'rib, including in districts that recently came back under GoY control, is reported to be deteriorating.

Conclusive information on priority needs is unavailable, but Initial reports indicate a lack of health care services and medicine, clean water, food and electricity shortages.

Limited funding is constraining their ability to scale up aid; response capacities across all clusters are overstretched.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, released $20 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the humanitarian response to newly displaced people in Ma'rib, Al Jawf and Hadramawt.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Fighting continued in Ma'rib and Shabwah governorates into January 2022, resulting in the displacement of thousands of people and restrictions on civilian movement, with the impact most acutely felt by populations close to frontlines. Civilians living in the affected areas continue to face heightened protection risks and are forced to contend with limited humanitarian assistance. Women, children, persons with disabilities, and people from marginalized groups continue to be disproportionately affected by the ongoing hostilities.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), some 8,214 people (1,369 families) were displaced in Ma'rib Governorate between December 2021 and January 2022, with most of those fleeing IDP sites close to the frontlines. Between 9 and 10 December, four ballistic missiles landed near 12 IDP sites some 20-30km from the frontline, triggering civilian movement to safer areas in Ma'rib Al Wadi, a remote location in eastern Ma'rib, where access to services is limited. Partners estimate that 11 cluster-managed sites near active frontlines – with an estimated population of 4,600 families – are likely to be vacated if attacks continue to intensify. In Shabwah Governorate, hostilities have been particularly pronounced in Ayn, Bayhan and Osaylan districts resulting in the displacement of over 2,280 people (some 380 families) within the governorate in the last week of December. Initial reports indicate that civilian property and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, bridges and roads, have been damaged or destroyed.

The humanitarian situation in areas recently brought back under GoY control in southern Ma'rib – including Al Jubah and Harib districts and parts of Sirwah District – is reported to be deteriorating. Humanitarian partners have temporarily suspended operations in these frontline districts due to the ongoing hostilities and operations will resume as soon as the situation allows. Conclusive information on priority needs is unavailable, but initial reports indicate a lack of health care services and medicine, clean water, food and electricity shortages.