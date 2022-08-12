Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian Impact of Flooding | 28 July - 10 August 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The second half of July and the first week of August were characterized by intense heavy rains and widespread flooding across Yemen. Much of the country is still experiencing the impact of the heavy rains and devastating floods that left thousands of displaced families affected and dozens of civilian casualties and property destroyed.

Thirty-two thousand or more households were affected across the country—the majority in displacement sites and settlements—with their shelters, livelihoods, and water sources damaged.

Sustained heavy rainfall is expected to continue until 20 August, according to the agrometeorological early warning issued on 7 August by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, threatening the already battered parts of Yemen, causing further displacement and loss of livelihoods. Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be affected by floods in the lowlands of Al Hodeidah, Al Mahwit, Hadramawt, Hajjah, Lahj, Raymah, Sa’dah, Sana’a, Shabwah and Ta’iz governorates.