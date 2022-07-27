Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian Impact of Flooding | 27 July 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Torrential rains and flooding hit several areas across Yemen between 13 and 25 July, causing extensive damage to public infrastructure, shelters for displaced people and other private property. Initial reports also indicate that flash floods killed or injured tens of civilians.

Between13-15 July, heavy rains and strong winds hit Ma’rib and part of Al Jawf governorates. In Ma’rib, floods damaged shelters in 54 displacement sites in Ma’rib City, Ma’rib (Al Wadi) and Sirwah districts, affecting at least 10,000 displaced families. In Al Jawf Governorate, floods damaged the shelters of 244 displaced families living in several displacement sites in Al Hazm District, including 51 displaced families in Al Harg displacement site in Khabb Wa Ash Sha’af District.

Heavy rains causing extensive flooding resumed over the period 22-24 July again, causing damage to public infrastructure, private property and shelters, mainly impacting Sana'a (where 431 shelters were damaged), Sa'dah (322 shelters damaged), Amran (172), Sana'a City (137) and Hajjah (99) governorates.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin, the forecasts for the period 18 to 31 July favour the formation of heavy rains, expected during the latter part of the month, especially affecting areas to the north of Ibb and central Hadramawt. By the end of the month, the whole country is expected to have received over 300 mm cumulatively