Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian Impact of Flooding | As of 24 August 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flooding continued across Yemen into the third week of August. At least 18 governorates have been affected by flash floods and flooding, resulting in loss of lives, destruction of property and livelihoods, and damage to critical infrastructure such as roads.

Chances of continued flooding based on rainfall forecast analyses remain high until the end of August, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) agrometeorological update.

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT AND NEEDS

Heavy rains and flooding compound an already fragile humanitarian situation, with an estimated 23.4 million people needing assistance due to continued conflict and an economic collapse. Humanitarian partners estimate that more than 51,000 households have been affected across the country since mid-April –an increase of 16,000 households since 10 August.

Mar’ib and Hajjah governorates are the worst-hit, with more than 13,000 and 9,000 households affected, respectively, while ongoing verification and assessments have not reached all affected areas. The majority of those affected are in displacement sites.

In Al Hodeidah, Hajjah, Rayhma, and Mahwit governorates, heavy rains and flooding persisted, causing injuries and damage to houses and other infrastructure such as roads, thus limiting access to affected areas. By 20 August, 113 schools, 10 health facilities, 94 water sources, and over 1,500 latrines were affected in those four governorates, including 42 health facilities and 86 schools in Raymah. In addition, several bridges and roads in Abs, Aslam, and Mustaba districts of Hajjah that are crucial for aid delivery were affected, and destroyed stairs have cut off a community in Mahwit. Health and nutrition facilities in affected areas have reported a seasonal spike in malnutrition and water-borne disease cases and cannot meet the growing needs.

Al Jawf Governorate also continued to experience heavy rains and flooding, leading to the destruction of roads, houses, and displacement sites, as well as causing damage to farms, water projects, and solar panel systems. Partners also reported that flooding has exacerbated the threat of explosive remnants of war and landmines, which likely will increase the number of causalities as the floods drift and shift in the landmines contaminated areas and increase the need for mine action.

In Sana’a, most flood-affected households are internally displaced. The road linking Khawlan District in Sana'a Governorate to Bidbadah District in Mar’ib was blocked due to rockslides caused by heavy rainfall, and local authorities were working on re-opening the road. According to health partners, five women and one girl were killed and 14 people were injured by lightning in the Al Qaflah District of Amran Governorate.

During the reporting period, heavy rains and flooding of varying intensity were also reported in Ad Dali, Shabwa, Hadramawt, Sana’a city, Dhamar, Mahweet, Amran, Sana’a, Al Jawf, Ta’iz and Ibb governorates.