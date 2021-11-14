Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian Impact in Al Hodeidah and Red Sea Coast, 14 November 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to field reports, on 12 November, forces aligned with the Government of Yemen (GoY) vacated their positions around Hodeidah City, including the Red Sea Mills, Kilo 16 area, the Thabet Brothers Industrial Complex and Hodeidah International Airport.

GoY forces also withdrew from Ad Durayhimi and Bayt Al Faqih districts, and most of the areas under their control in At Tuhayta District, reportedly redeploying to Al Khukhah City, some 90 kilometers south of Hodeidah City.

Field reports indicate that Ansarullah forces took control of the vacated areas up to and including most of At Tuhayta District. The situation remains extremely volatile, with reports of ongoing intense clashes between GoY and Ansarullah forces along the new areas of control lines.

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT

According to the GoY Executive Unit for Internally Displaced Persons, following these developments, some 700 families (approximately 4,900 people) were displaced to Al Khukhah City, while 184 other families (about 1,300 people) were displaced further south to Al Makha District. As of today, no displacement has been reported within the areas that came under control of the de facto authorities.

Aid partners on the ground report that a new IDP site, comprising 300 tents, has been established to receive the newly displaced families in Al Khukhah District. The Executive Unit for IDPs is reportedly looking to establish another IDP site to provide shelter to the increasing number of IDPs in the district.

It is expected that this new alignment of areas of control will result in the improved movement for civilians between Al Hodeidah and Sana’a governorates and with Al Hodeidah itself – as both the Kilo 16 road, which connects Al Hodeidah and Sana’a, and the coastal road, connecting Hodeidah City with Ad Durayhimi, Bayt Al Faqih and At Tuhayta districts, came under Ansarullah control.

In the meantime, assessments are ongoing to determine the impact of these new developments on humanitarian access.