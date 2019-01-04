Yemen Situation Update, December 2018

Air Transport

- In December, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 47 mt / 185.4 m3 on behalf of Medecins du Monde, MSF, Partnership for Supply Chain Management, OSESGY, UNFPA and UNICEF.

- The tentative airlift schedule for 2019 to Aden and Sana’a has been published on the Logistics Cluster website at: https://logcluster.org/document/yemen-airlifts-tentative-schedule-2019

- Revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been published at: https://logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sops-air-t...

- In December, UNHAS announced the arrival of a new aircraft for the UNHAS-Yemen fleet. The new aircraft (A320) has a maximum capacity of 50 passengers per leg, does not require refuelling in Sana’a airport, and will allow an increase to the quota ceiling limit for each agency from two slots per leg/ agency to six per leg/agency.

- The new aircraft will start operating on 12 January 2019, with three flights per week (Amman-Sana’a-Amman). UNHAS also plans to operate one flight per week on the Amman-Aden-Amman route.

- In addition, from 2 January 2019, UNHAS will pay the airport departure tax (40 JOD) on behalf of passengers, and will then pass on the charge to the organisation’s account as currently happens at Sana’a airport. This means that passengers will not have to pay in cash at the check-in counters at Queen Alia Int’l Airport (Amman).

- The UNHAS schedule for January 2019 is published on the Logistics Cluster website at: https://logcluster.org/document/unhas-flight-schedule-january-2019

Sea Transport

- In December, Voyage 135 between Djibouti and Aden was cancelled as clearance was not received; neither passengers nor cargo were booked for that voyage. Voyage 136, the last of 2018, occurred with one passenger on board.

- Overall, 46 mt / 227.6 m3 was transported in December from Djibouti to Aden, on behalf of MSF and WHO.

- VOS Theia is in the holding area outside of Hodeidah. For any urgent sea cargo transportation needs to Hodeidah, the Logistics Cluster can arrange dhows from Djibouti on behalf of requesting organisations upon receipt of duly completed Service Request Forms.

- One 40 foot reefer container was delivered in Djibouti and will be installed on board of VOS Theia upon its return from Hodeidah.

- The tentative VOS Apollo passenger schedule for the first half of 2019 between Djibouti and Aden has been published on the Logistics Cluster website at: https://logcluster.org/document/vos-apollo-passenger-seatransport-schedu...

- Revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been published at: https://logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sops-djibo...

Overland Transport

- In December, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the overland transport of 840 mt/ 4,598 m3 of relief items on behalf of ACF, ACTED, CARE, FAO, FHI360, IMC, IOM, Relief International, Save the Children, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP.

- The Logistics Cluster can obtain security clearances on behalf of humanitarian organisations using the overland transport service facilitated by the cluster however, organisations not using cluster-facilitated transport services need to request clearances directly from the Ministry of Interior.

- SOPs on overland transport are available on the cluster website: https://logcluster.org/document/standardoperating-procedures-sops-yemen-...

Storage

- Current storage capacity is: 5,740 m2; in Aden, 3,640 m2; in Hodeidah, 320 m2; in Bajil and 1,960 m2 in Sana’a.

- In December, the Logistics Cluster accepted into storage 1,172 mt / 7,615 m3 of relief items on behalf of ACF, FHI360, Save the Children, UNICEF, FAO, UNFPA and WFP.

- Eight MSUs are available for loan to organisations needing storage in additional locations and who are willing to manage the space on behalf of the cluster. Interested organisations must send an official request and sign a loan agreement with WFP.

- An additional 30 MSUs are being procured; 20 are to be installed as a common storage space facilitated by the Logistics Cluster near the warehouse in the Free Zone while the remaining 10 MSUs will be made available to loan to humanitarian organisations.

- SOPs for storage services are available at: www.logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sopsyemen-road...

Fuel

- The Logistics Cluster facilitates access to fuel (petrol and diesel) at WFP-managed distribution points around Sana’a, Aden and Hodeidah. Fuel is available to humanitarian organisations on a cost-recovery basis.

- In December, the Logistics Cluster distributed 49,295 litres of diesel and 33,903 litres of petrol to 20 organisations.

- Four fuel trucks with a total capacity of 80,000 litres (two 30,000 litre trucks and two 10,000 litre trucks) have been placed in Hodeidah; diesel and petrol are being procured so that ad hoc deliveries can be carried out upon request.

- The Logistics Cluster is purchasing additional tanks to increase the capacity of the Aden fuel station by 200,000 litres, and to set up a fuel station with a 100,000 litre capacity in Ibb (50,000 litres petrol and 50,000 litres diesel).

- SOPs for fuel access are available on the Logistics Cluster website at the following link: https://logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sops-yemen...

Coordination

- Cluster coordination meetings were held in Sana’a on 4 December, and in Aden on 11 December. Minutes of these meetings are available on the Logistics Cluster website at the following link, both in English and Arabic.

- Dates and times of the next coordination meetings will be communicated via the mailing list and the webpage.