Yemen Situation Update (December 2017)

Situation Update

The Logistics Cluster is extending its activities until the end of 2018 to continue supporting humanitarian organisations responding to the crisis in Yemen.

Services facilitated by the Logistics Cluster are made available to the humanitarian community on the basis of available funding and expressed needs. Currently, all activities are funded until the end of March of 2018. The Logistics Cluster is working to secure additional resources, thus ensuring the activities can continue beyond March.

Following WFP advocacy efforts, supported by key member states, on 28 December, WFP received official EHOC clearance for the four USAID-funded mobile cranes allocated to Hodeidah port. The cranes are being transported from UNHRD in Dubai, UAE, where they have been stored, to Hodeidah port. WFP is expecting to load the cranes onto a shipping vessel on 4-5 January and they are expected to arrive in Hodeidah port in mid-January.