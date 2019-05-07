07 May 2019

Yemen: Situation Update, April 2019

1. Air Transport

• In April, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the air transport of 35 mt/240 m3 on behalf of five organisations (ACF,
FAO, Première Urgence – Aide Médicale Internationale, WHO, WFP)

• Cargo airlifts from Djibouti to Aden will be available until end of July 2019 free to user. Airlifts are tentatively scheduled once per month, for a minimum payload of 20 mt. If the requests exceed 20 mt, more than one airlift per month can be organised.

• The tentative airlift schedule for 2019 to Aden and Sana’a is available on the Logistics Cluster website at the following link: https://logcluster.org/document/yemen-airlifts-tentative-schedule-2019

2. Sea Transport

• In April, the vessel VOS Apollo completed four voyages to Aden, while VOS Theia remained in standby in Hodeidah.

• Overall, 35 mt/131 m3 were transported in April from Djibouti to Aden, on behalf of five organisations (FHI360,
MSF, UNICEF, WHO, WFP).

• For any urgent sea cargo transportation needs to Hodeidah, the Logistics Cluster can arrange dhows from Djibouti on behalf of requesting organisations upon receipt of duly completed Service Request Forms.

3. Overland Transport

• In April, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the overland transport of 143 mt/823m3 on behalf of eight organisations (ACF, DRC, UNHCR, FAO, Relief International, OHCHR, UNFPA, WFP.)

• Due to administrative and bureaucratic difficulties, trucks carrying humanitarian cargo have encountered obstacles in Ibb while moving from south to north and some are currently still blocked. The Logistics Cluster is liaising with the relevant authorities to ensure the movement of the relief items.

• The Logistics Cluster can obtain security clearances on behalf of humanitarian organisations using the overland transport service facilitated by the cluster however, organisations not using cluster-facilitated transport services need to request clearances directly from the Ministry of Interior.

• Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on overland transport are available on the Logistics Cluster website: https://logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sops-yemen...

