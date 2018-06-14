Yemen Situation Report May 2018 [EN/AR]

General Context

In Al Hudaydah hub, the conflict has entered a new phase. Over the month, the military operations have intensified along the Red Sea Coast and moving towards Al Hudaydah port coupled with sustained airstrikes that are leading to large-scale displacement within and outside the governorate and threaten access to Al Hudaydah port which is the main entry point for essential commercial and humanitarian goods into north Yemen.

In Ibb hub, the response during the reporting period has seen some improvement compared to the previous month due to the improved level of coordination between Cluster Partners and NAMCHA (National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery) in Ibb and north Taizz coupled with reduction in internal procedures of partners that have significantly boosted the response. Nevertheless, there are still some Partners who are facing challenges in getting the necessary clearances from NAMCHA especially in north Taizz thus affecting provision of immediate response.

In the southern part of Taizz, the fighting in Al Wazi'iyah,

Mawza, Al Mukha, Maqbanah and Jabal Habashy districts resulted in the displacement of an initial figure of 714 IDP families who have settled in the south of Taizz. Before the end of the month, Pro Hadi forces were able to fully control Al Wazi'iyah and Mawza districts which allowed access to the before-mentioned districts from the southern part of the governorate. Also It was reported that the IDPs hosting site in Al Ma’afer and Ash Shamayatayn districts were severely affected by heavy rain. The main challenges encountered were the lack of a preparedness plan for the massive flow of displacement in addition to the change of weather conditions.

In Sana’a hub, as military operations and fighting continued in Marib, it was reported that there were very minimal humanitarian assistance provided in the governorate during the past three years which does not meet the depth of the needs of affected population in the governorate.

In Sa’adah hub, escalations continues in the border districts of Sa’adah and the main frontlines in Al Jawf which further deteriorated the humanitarian situation of affected population. Heavy rainfall resulted in several reports of flooding in Al Jawf which severely affected both IDPs and local communities particularly in Al Saleel IDP Hosting Site located in Al Maton district that host around 133 IDP families also in an IDP hosting site in Al Matammah district which host 33 IDP families.

In Aden and Al Mukala hubs, two tropical cyclones “Sagar” and “Mekunu” hit the island of Socotra and parts of Yemen’s eastern mainland. Cyclone Mekunu caused major infrastructure damages on Socotra island resulting in loss of 8 lives while 30 persons remain missing. The ongoing fighting in the Western coast and Taizz frontlines continue to displace families mainly to Tuban and Al Hawtah districts in Lahj. 8,331 IDP families have been displaced in the hub geographical coverage including populations affected by natural disaster in Socotra and the eastern governorates which has increased the total IDP figure to 18,142 IDP families.