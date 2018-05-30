Yemen Situation Report April 2018

General Context

Over the month, the violence continues to plague the war-ravaged country which has raised serious protection concerns for civilian lives and resulted in worsening the overall humanitarian situation and the suffering of Yemeni people.

In Ibb hub, the overall response has decreased compared to last month due to the new lengthy coordination requirements demanded by NAMCHA (National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery) in addition to the slow internal procedures of Partners and the challenge Partners are encountering to deliver the response in multiple locations in this more restrictive environment.

In the southern part of Taizz, the internal clashes that have taken place inside Taiz city (Al Mudhaffar, Al Qahirah and Part of Salh districts) have affected the security situation and resulted in the suspension of some NGOs programs and presence in the city. It was observed that the vulnerability among host community have increased recently which led to hostility against IDPs as the humanitarian programs are often focusing mainly on IDPs.

In Al Hudaydah hub, there were new displacements reported in Al Hudaydah city, Al Garrahi,

Jabal Ra's and Zabid districts. It was reported that two IDP hosting sites were targeted by airstrikes in Al Hudaydah city and Hays district which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries among sites residents.

In Sana’a hub, the active fighting in Nata’ district (Al-Baydha) hindered the humanitarian access to the affected population. Further the heavy rain across the hub affected 54 families in Faj Atan area (Amanat Al Asimah), IDP families settled in hosting sites in Al Qaflah district (Amran) and resulted in the collapse of the dam located in Rahabah district (Marib) and damaged the local farmlands.

In Sa’adah hub, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Sa’adah and Al Jawf governorates due to the continuation of airstrikes and fighting on the ground further exacerbating the already deteriorated humanitarian situation with new influx of displacements and almost daily loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects .

In Aden and Al Mukala hubs, the security situation in Aden remains very fragile. It was reported that 781 IDP families have been displaced due to the continuation of displacement waves that are coming mainly from areas along the western coast frontlines such as Hays, Al Khawkhah and Al Garrahi districts in Al Hudaydah governorate with smaller numbers of IDPs coming from Mawza and Al Wazi'iyah in southern part of Taizz into Tuban and Al Hawtah districts in Lahj governorate.

The majority of IDP families continue to be settled in Abyan, Lahj and Aden governorates.