Yemen Shipping and Food Stocks Update (commercial and humanitarian), 04 February 2018

Vessels Discharged at Hodeidah/Saleef ports

Since the end of the temporary blockade on 22 November, a total of 45 vessels and 1 dhow are / have discharged cargo at Hodeidah and Saleef ports.

  • 2 Humanitarian vessels carrying 50,000 tons (mt) of wheat— 1 offloaded at Hodeidah port while the other Saleef port and 1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

  • 25 commercial food vessels carrying 680,104 mt of wheat flour or wheat in-bulk, sugar, corn and soybean have been offloaded at Hodeidah and / or Saleef ports.

  • 16 commercial fuel vessels carrying 183,445 mt of diesel and petrol have discharged at Hodeidah port.

  • 1 commercial vessel carrying 44,000 mt of coal has discharged at Saleef port.

Vessels Currently Discharging at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

  • 2 commercial food vessels carrying 30,700 mt of bagged wheat and corn.

  • 4 commercial fuel vessel carrying 41,189 mt of diesel and petrol.

  • 1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

Vessels Waiting to Berth at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

There are currently 6 commercial fuel and 1 commercial food vessel at inner anchorage waiting to berth and discharge at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports.

  • 6 commercial fuel vessels carrying 71,402 mt of petrol or diesel.

  • 1 commercial food vessel carrying 30,320 mt of bagged sugar waiting for Saleef port.

Vessels Waiting Coalition Clearance at Hodeidah/Saleef ports

There is currently 1 commercial food vessel in the Coalition holding area waiting Coalition warship permission to access Hodeidah port:

  • 1 commercial food vessel carrying 30,250 mt of wheat.

Commercial Food Commodities Available

As of 25 January 2018:

  • 642,603 mt of cereals on the market sufficient for 68 days1

  • 141,486 mt of rice sufficient for 102 days

  • Just over 200,000 mt of sugar

  • Less than 100,000 mt of vegetable oil, sugar, pulses, corn/soybean meal

Commercial Food Commodities Expected (all ports)

  • Just over 60,000 mt of bulk wheat

  • Less than 20,000 mt of corn/soy bean meal and sugar

  • 10,000 mt of rice and sugar

Commercial Fuel Commodities Available

As of 25 January 2018:

  • 42.86 million litres of diesel sufficient for 9 days

  • 15.17 million litres of petrol sufficient for 4 days Commercial Fuel Commodities Expected (all ports)

  • 96.49 million litres of diesel

  • 46.23 million litres of petrol

