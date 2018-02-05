Yemen Shipping and Food Stocks Update (commercial and humanitarian), 04 February 2018

Vessels Discharged at Hodeidah/Saleef ports

Since the end of the temporary blockade on 22 November, a total of 45 vessels and 1 dhow are / have discharged cargo at Hodeidah and Saleef ports.

2 Humanitarian vessels carrying 50,000 tons (mt) of wheat— 1 offloaded at Hodeidah port while the other Saleef port and 1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

25 commercial food vessels carrying 680,104 mt of wheat flour or wheat in-bulk, sugar, corn and soybean have been offloaded at Hodeidah and / or Saleef ports.

16 commercial fuel vessels carrying 183,445 mt of diesel and petrol have discharged at Hodeidah port.

1 commercial vessel carrying 44,000 mt of coal has discharged at Saleef port.

Vessels Currently Discharging at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

2 commercial food vessels carrying 30,700 mt of bagged wheat and corn.

4 commercial fuel vessel carrying 41,189 mt of diesel and petrol.

1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

Vessels Waiting to Berth at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

There are currently 6 commercial fuel and 1 commercial food vessel at inner anchorage waiting to berth and discharge at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports.

6 commercial fuel vessels carrying 71,402 mt of petrol or diesel.

1 commercial food vessel carrying 30,320 mt of bagged sugar waiting for Saleef port.

Vessels Waiting Coalition Clearance at Hodeidah/Saleef ports

There is currently 1 commercial food vessel in the Coalition holding area waiting Coalition warship permission to access Hodeidah port:

1 commercial food vessel carrying 30,250 mt of wheat.

Commercial Food Commodities Available

As of 25 January 2018:

642,603 mt of cereals on the market sufficient for 68 days1

141,486 mt of rice sufficient for 102 days

Just over 200,000 mt of sugar

Less than 100,000 mt of vegetable oil, sugar, pulses, corn/soybean meal

Commercial Food Commodities Expected (all ports)

Just over 60,000 mt of bulk wheat

Less than 20,000 mt of corn/soy bean meal and sugar

10,000 mt of rice and sugar

Commercial Fuel Commodities Available

As of 25 January 2018: