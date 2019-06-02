Yemen Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Housing Rental Market Assessment, September 2018 - Shabwah Governorate

Introduction

General Information about the Governorate:

Shabwah Governorate covers an area of 47,728 km2 (18,428 sq. mi). Its population, according to the 2004 Yemeni census, is “470,440”. The number of IDPs in the Governorate has reached (27,954) according to TEPM (Task Force on Population Movement Yemen)| 17th Report - August 2018.

What is the Objective of this Assessment?

The Preparedness Assessment is guided by a number of objectives. The main objective is to support Clusters’ priority preparedness activities through providing an independent preparedness assessment about “Housing Rental Market Assessment and Host Community Capacity Assessment”.

What is the Source of the Data?

The assessment uses primary data which is collected through qualitative and quantitative research methods. The qualitative methods are key informant interviews (KII) and Focus Group Discussions (FGD). For the quantitative data collection, a set of tools have been developed, specifically the landlords’ questionnaire, the tenants’ questionnaire, the exchange and remittance agents’ questionnaire, CBOs questionnaire, NFI/Shelter suppliers’ questionnaire, and the local authority questionnaire.

The geographical coverage in Shabwah Governorate

The districts distributed among the targeted sample of Shabwah Governorate are 13: Ain ,Al-Talh ,Ar Rawdah ,Arma ,As Said ,Ataq ,Bayhan ,Dhar ,Habban ,Hatib ,Jardan ,Mayfa'a ,Merkhah Al Ulya ,Merkhah As Sufla ,Nisab ,Rudum ,and Usaylan .However ,Al Talh, Hatib, and Merkhah Al Ulya are desert areas and there were no tenants occupying those areas.