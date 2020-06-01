Yemen: Shelter Cluster - End Year Report 2019

Foreword

Yemeni people continue to show incredible resilience after five years of conflict, recurrent flooding, constant threats of famine and cholera, extreme hardship to access basic services like education or health and dwindling livelihoods opportunities– and now, COVID-19. Nearly four million people have now been displaced throughout the country and have thus lost their home.

Shelter is a vital survival mechanism for those who have been directly impacted by the conflict and had their houses destroyed or have had to flee to protect their lives. Often overlooked, shelter interventions provide a safe space where families can pause and start rebuilding their lives – protected from the elements and with the privacy they are entitled to. Shelters are a first step towards displaced families regaining their dignity and building their self-reliance. Without a roof above their head, there will be no family life and no sharing of emotions with loved ones; no opportunity for children to learn or play; no sense of security for women, girls, elderly or persons with disabilities; no place to store one’s belongings; and, no healthy place to eat, rest or sleep.

In 2019, 158 partners – mainly national non-government organizations – provided a wide array of interventions adapted to the families’ needs and aspirations and the local real estate market and environmental conditions: from rental subsidies through cash in particular to prevent evictions threats to emergency shelter kits at the onset of a displacement, or winterization upgrading of shelters of those living in mountainous areas of Yemen or in sites prone to flooding. Both displaced and host communities contributed to the design and building of shelters adapted to the Yemeni context, resorting to locally produced material and offering a much-needed cash-for-work opportunities. As a result, more than 2.1 million people bene-fitted from shelter and non-food items interventions in 2019.

This report provides an overview of 2019 key achievements through a series of maps and infographics disaggregated by types of interventions, targeted populations and per governorate.

Building on these impressive accomplishments, the Shelter Cluster’s partners will continue to work with Yemenis directly affected by the conflict and natual disaster to deliver emergency and long-term solutions. A safe home is the starting place of hope for a peaceful and dignified life for millions of Yemeni, and shelter partners are committed to make it a reality for all.