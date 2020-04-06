Yemen / shelling of prison: comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet

Geneva, 6 April 2020

“I strongly condemn the shelling on Sunday of the Central Prison in Taiz, resulting in the deaths of five women and a child, and leaving at least 11 other people injured. We understand three shells, allegedly fired by the Houthis, hit the women’s section of the prison.

“At the time of the attack, there were reportedly no armed clashes between the warring parties in the area. Furthermore, there was no apparent military presence in the vicinity of the prison. Such an attack cannot be justified in any circumstances. This attack appears to be in breach of international humanitarian law, and depending on the circumstances could amount to a war crime.”

