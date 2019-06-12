Yemen - Severe weather (YMS, UN OCHA, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 12 Jun 2019 — View Original
- In recent weeks, torrential rains have hit southern parts of Yemen causing widespread flash floods.
- According to media reports, as of 12 June at 8.00 UTC, three people died, two in the city of Aden and one in the province of Shabwa due to flash floods. Several houses, crops and roads have been flooded. UN OCHA reports that 70,000 people have been affected by flash floods and 3,000 families have been displaced.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast in the west.
- Despite logistical constraints, DG ECHO partners, together with Red Crescent Societies and the local authorities are mobilising an emergency water supply, food and basic items and shelter. Additional assessments are being prepared for hard-to-reach areas.