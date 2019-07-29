Yemen - Severe weather (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jul 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall across south Yemen in the last 24 hours has resulted in causalities.
- According to media reports, as of 29 July, 6 people died and at least 3 others are still missing in the Abyan and Shabwa provinces. Floods caused damage to several farms and disrupted road systems. Power outages have been reported in both Abyan and Shabwa provinces.
- Moderate rainfall will continue to affect south-western regions of Yemen on 29-30 July.