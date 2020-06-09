Yemen: Secondary Desk Review on WASH Assessments - Key Findings (May 2020)

Methodology

This factsheet summarizes the key findings of a Secondary Desk Review of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) assessments in Yemen from 2019. This review was conducted by REACH Initiative on behalf of the Yemen WASH Cluster in order to provide an overview of WASH-related needs across the country.

Severity Scores for each district and numbers of People in Need of WASH assistance (PIN) were calculated based on a review of available data. This data was used to assign a severity score from 0-6 to a set of WASH indicators for each district. Indicators were then weighted to produce an overall severity score. Scores were calculated separately for IDPs and mixed populations groups (including host populations, migrants, refugees, and returnees) in order to reflect the different level of need faced by these groups.