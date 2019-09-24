Yemen: Save the Children Calls for Investigation into Killing of Five Children

Media Contact: Erin Taylor 267.250.8829 (M)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Sept. 24, 2019)— Save the Children is calling for an independent investigation after two airstrikes hit a civilian residence in Yemen today killing at least five children. According to Save the Children staff on the ground, 15 people were killed, including the five children. Seven children are among the 13 injured victims of this incident.

The victims were in an apartment in Al Fakher, in the southern district of Qataba, Al- Daleh province. One of the injured children lost her entire family in the explosion. After the attack, most injured were brought to a hospital supported by Save the Children.

Following the attack, Tamer Kirolos, country director for Save the Children in Yemen, said:

“At least five children’s lives were lost in today’s attack, and we simply cannot accept that such an atrocity is carried out with impunity. These children should not be victims of this conflict. Yet, they have paid the highest price imaginable. We’re calling for an independent investigation into the attack and for perpetrators to be held to account.

“Our staff on the ground have told us that the injured children need urgent medical attention. One child is in critical condition. The injured children told our staff at the hospital that they were scared, and didn’t understand what had happened to them. Our health and protection teams are at the hospital to see what further support is needed for the injured children.

“Attacks like this happen almost on a daily basis – the use of explosive weapons in populated areas is sadly all too common in the Yemen conflict. Children on their way to school, at marketplaces, in hospitals are trying to get on with their daily lives, but they are not safe. Only yesterday four children were killed in another attack in Amran that killed an entire family, including a pregnant mother.

“Qataba is on the front line and it’s a vital road for aid supplies that need to be transported to the north, where the needs are highest. Attacks like this not only kill children directly, they also worsen the situation for children in other parts of the country, where they are waiting for aid desperately. It is vital that aid can reach them in a timely manner.

“Only an end of hostilities can put an end to the suffering of Yemeni children and their families. We urge the parties to the conflict and the international community to work towards a lasting peace, so the people of Yemen can start rebuilding their shattered lives.”