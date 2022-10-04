Yemen: Sanaa Floods - Operation Update Report, DREF n° MDRYE011

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) has continued responding to the flood-affected communities in 16 affected governorates during August and September 2022, with support from IFRC, ICRC, NorCross and QRCS and has assisted more than 6,900 households from the start of the response. However, substantial response gaps remain high as emergency response supplies are depleted due to a lack of funding to the overall humanitarian partners in Yemen. YRCS pre-positioned and recently purchased emergency stocks are also depleted, and the needs and gaps in the targeted affected communities remain high and unmet. The scale-up of the DREF operation will help YRCS to meet the immediate unmet needs of the 1,758 affected households in Ad Dali, Al Bayda, Amran, Hajjah, Ibb, and Sana’a governorates through the replenishment of already distributed NFIs (Mattress, Blankets, Kitchen sets, Hygiene kits & Jerry cans). Below outlined major changes are made to the original DREF operation:

Caseload/Target: The number of people being assisted increased from 2,787 HHs (19,509 people) to 4,545 HHs (31,815 people). [A total number of 1,758 HHs (12, 306 people) additional caseload].

Budget: Budget has been increased from 452,156 CHF to 749,840 CHF (297,685 CHF additional budget).

Targeted locations: The number of targeted governorates has increased from 6 to 10 governorates (Al Hodaidah, Hajjah Hadramout, Al-Mahra, Marib, Sana’a, Ad Dali, Al Bayda, Amran, & Ibb). The scale-up covers a total of 6 governorates, 2 already targeted governorates under the existing DREF operation (Hajjah, Sana’a governorate) and 4 new governorates (Ad Dali, Al Bayda, Amran, & Ibb).

No changes were made to the time frame of the DREF operation and the type of assistance.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On Saturday, 23 July 2022, in Sana'a governorate, heavy rains led to floods causing extensive damage to public infrastructure, shelters for displaced people, and other private property. Three people died and two people were injured due to the heavy rain that led to the collapse of their house which consist of three floors and 3 families. the heavy rains affected 56 families in Al-Khamis camp, 137 families at IDPs camp in Al-Hasaba, 116 families at Aser camp in addition to 63 families at Al-Tahreer Square. In Sa'adah Governorate, 299 families were affected by heavy rains, and approximately 50 families of them were affected by heavy rains in the districts of Sa'adah, Sahara, and Majaz.

Yemen’s annual rainy season starts in May and normally goes until August-September 2022. This year, however, Yemen witnessed heavier than normal rains, ranging in intensity accompanied by thunderstorms starting in May 2022. On 8 June, based on increased rainfall, flood alerts were issued in various governorates including Ibb, Amran, Hodaidah, Hajjah, Hadramout, and Al Mahrah Governorates’. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin, the forecasts covering until 31 July favour the formation of heavy rains, especially affecting areas to the north of Ibb and central Hadramawt.

Since the start of the rainy season, floods were reported in Ma’rib, Al Mahwit, Taiz, Ibb, Hadramawt, Al Bayda, Amran, Sada’a, Dhamar Al Hodeidah Sana’a, Hajjah, and Almahra governorates, causing losses of life and property. Update to the Description of the Disaster:

Heavy rains and flooding continued across Yemen into the third week of August 2022. At least 18 governorates have been affected by flash floods and flooding, resulting in loss of lives, destruction of property and livelihoods, and damage to critical infrastructure such as roads. According to the UNOCHA Yemen Floods situation update issued on 24 August 2022, more than 51,000 households have been affected across the country since mid-April –an increase of 16,000 households since 10 August 2022, Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian Impact of Flooding | As of 24 August 2022 [EN/AR] - Yemen | ReliefWeb. According to YRCS's recent assessment reports based on information collected from the affected communities, humanitarian organizations, and local authorities, more than 40,000 households across 16 governorates were affected by the recent floods until mid-September 2022.

Heavy rains and widespread flooding plagued Yemen from mid-July to mid-September 2022. The vast majority of those affected live in displacement camps and settlements where shelters, livelihoods, and water sources were damaged.

Despite funding constraints, relief organizations moved quickly to provide immediate assistance to affected families. However, significant gaps remain as emergency response supplies deplete. Assessments were also ongoing in many affected areas, while humanitarian partners, including national and international NGOs, UN agencies, and Red Crescent partners, continued to respond to affected and displaced people's immediate needs.

The breakdown of people affected by floods, response, and gap analysis by governorate since the start of the recent floods is shown in the table below, based on YRCS assessments and reports: [See p.3]

An estimated 17,000 people across affected IDPs sites have suffered total damage to tents and other belongings, out of the total number of people affected. Floods and storms have destroyed or partially destroyed tents, resulting in the loss of personal belongings, food, and essential household items, as well as damage to water tanks and sewage networks. Shelter and essential household items (such as tarpaulins and tents), food and clean water, sewage network repair, health services and medicines, and protection assistance are all urgent needs.

Forecasts indicate a high likelihood of continued heavier-than-normal rainstorms in Yemen's southwestern regions during July, August, and September.

This DREF scale up request is intended to replenish the stocks for 1,758 HH used in the previous flood response from the end of July, August, and September 2022 in order to meet the unmet needs of those affected and to assist YRCS in responding to the anticipated floods in the coming period as the rainy season continues towards the end of September 2022. Furthermore, according to the IFRC internal drought monthly forecast report issued on September 15th, 2022, unexpected exceptional wet conditions are forecasted in Yemen and other countries. These exceptionally wet conditions will produce unusual flood events, including high risks to human life, damage to buildings and infrastructure, and crop and livestock losses.