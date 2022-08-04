Yemen: Sanaa Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF n° MDRYE011

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On Saturday,23 July 2022, in Sana'a governorate, heavy rains led to floods causing extensive damage to public infrastructure, shelters for displaced people and other private property. 3 people died and 2 people were injured due to the heavy rain that led to the collapse of their house which consist of three floors and 3 families. the heavy rains affected 56 families in Al-Khamis camp, 137 families at IDPs camp in Al-Hasaba, 116 families at Aser camp in addition to 63 families at Al-Tahreer Square. In Saada Governorate,299 families were affected by heavy rains, and approximately 50 families of them were affected by heavy rains in the districts of Saada, Sahara, and Majaz.

Yemen’s annual rainy season starts in May and normally goes until August. This year, however, Yemen witnessed heavier than normal rains, ranging in intensity accompanied by thunderstorms starting in May 2022. On 8 June, based on increased rainfall, flood alerts were issued in various governorates including Ibb, Amran, Hodeida, Hajjah, Hadramout and Al Mahrah Governorates’. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin, the forecasts covering until 31 July favour the formation of heavy rains, especially affecting areas to the north of Ibb and central Hadramawt.

Since the start of the rainy season, floods were reported in Ma’rib, Al Mahwit, Taiz, Ibb, Hadramawt, Al Bayda, Amran, Saada’s, Dhamar Al Hodeida Sana’a, Hajjah and Almahra governorates, causing losses of life and property.

Based on YRCS and shelter cluster flood tracking and identification to date, the breakdown of people in need by governorate since June is shown in the below table:

Of the total number of people affected, an estimated 17,000 across affected IDP sites have suffered total damage to tents and other belongings. Floods and storms have caused the total or partial destruction of tents, loss of personal belongings, food and essential household items, and damage to water tanks and sewage networks. Urgent needs include shelter and essential household items (such as tarpaulins and tents), food and clean water, reparation of sewage networks, health services and medicines, and protection assistance.

Forecasts indicate a high probability of continued higher than normal rainstorms in the southwestern regions of Yemen during July, August and September. This DREF request is planned to replenish the stocks used in the earlier response to floods in May, June and July to support YRCS in responding to the anticipated floods in the coming months.