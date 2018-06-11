Yemen: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

Highlights (Market Crisis)

The Yemeni Riyals continued to depreciate in May 2018, and lost about 126% of its pre-crisis value.

Improvements in imports of food in May led to better supply and availability in local markets across most governorates. Though availability of fuel improved in some governorates, scarcity persists in most areas.

Retail prices of food commodities slightly increased by 1% in May compared with April, and 38%-99% higher than pre-crisis. National average prices of diesel and petrol declined in May by 1.8% from previous month; and a reduction observed on prices of cooking gas due to authorities’ imposition of low prices to be applied by suppliers. However, prices of fuel commodities were 74%-116% higher than pre-crisis. The average cost of the monthly minimum food basket in May slightly rose by 1%, still 65% higher than in pre-crisis period.

The Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS) indicator for most basic food items and the cost of food basket persistently maintained their crisis levels in May 2018.