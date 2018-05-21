Yemen: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS (MARKET CRISIS)

The Yemeni Riyals further depreciated by 0.6% in April 2018 compared to previous month, and lost 126% of its pre-crisis value.

Improvements in imports of commodities in April 2018 led to better supply and availability in local markets across most of the governorates. Though availability of fuel improved in some governorates, scarcity persisted in most areas.

Retail prices of food commodities slightly increased by 1% in April compared with March, and 37%-102% higher than in pre-crisis period. National average prices of diesel and petrol declined in April by 2% and 3.4%, respectively. A major reduction was observed on prices of cooking gas (-32%) due to authorities’ imposition of low prices to suppliers. However, prices of fuel items were 80%-113% higher than in pre-crisis.

The Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS) indicator for most basic food items and the cost of food basket persistently maintained their crisis levels in April 2018.