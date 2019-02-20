Yemen: Responding to the World’s worst Humanitarian Crisis (V3)

With a combination of conflict, cholera, extreme food insecurity, and widespread poverty, in 2018 the situation in Yemen deteriorated to such an extent that it is now considered the worst humanitarian crisis anywhere in the world. More than 24 million Yemenis, approximately 80% of the population, now require some form of humanitarian assistance, and as many as 12 million people are at risk of starvation. The situation is almost entirely the product of man-made factors, including the conflict itself and the bureaucratic impediments, movement restrictions and other obstacles that prevent aid reaching those in need.

350,000 PEOPLE ASSISTED

18 PROJECTS IMPLEMENTED

378 STAFF IN 4 BASES IN WEST YEMEN

"Yemenis are experiencing the worst catastrophe in contemporary history. More than 15 million people are threatened by famine." - ACTED's Country Director in Yemen

3.3 MILLION PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY DISPLACED IN YEMEN

This number includes approx. 685,000 people who fled fighting in Hudaydah from June 2018 onwards.

17,700 CIVILIANS HAVE BEEN KILLED

"We urge the donors and the international community to support measures that protect Yemeni civilians, demand accountability for violations and disregard for the laws of war, along with peace negotiations and pressure their allies to find a peaceful political solution to the conflict in Yemen." - Joiont INGO messages - Yemen Pledging Conference, 26 February 2019

Our projects in Yemen (2018-2019)

Multi sector response for displaced populations

In 2018, ACTED delivered a Rapid Response Mechanism kits including ready-to-eat food, transit kits and dignity kits in partnership with WFP, UNFPA, and a UNICEF-backed consortium. ACTED will continue its participation in Rapid Response Mechanism into 2019.

ACTED helps displaced households meet their shelter needs through provision of shelter kits and winterization kits, thanks to OFDA, as well as providing rental subsidies for displaced families who wish to relocate (thanks to OCHA and EuropAid).

In 2019, ACTED will play a bigger role in site management: in addition to coordinating IDP hosting sites, ACTED and its partners (DRC and NRC) will directly provide multi-sectoral services to meet the needs of displaced families (with support from ECHO).

Food security response

ACTED is responding with food vouchers (supported by Concern and Welthungerhilfe), and cash transfers (supported by DfID, ECHO, EuropAid and UNICEF) to allow families to purchase food.

ACTED also promotes food security through agricultural interventions such as seeds distribution and agricultural trainings (through OFDA support).

ACTED leads a consortium integrating treatment of malnutrition with provision of cash for food, nutrition awareness, and improved WASH infrastructure and hygiene training, to holistically address the causes and symptoms of malnutrition in Al Dhale’e, Jawf and Sa’ada (with ADRA and YFCA, in partnership with DfID)

Water and sanitation projects